More pluses than minuses for Kochi in Kerala budget

KOCHI:

KOCHI: Starting from a special financial package for coastal development to the launch of 10 new hydrogen-powered buses by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation, Kochi has a few reasons to cheer about the state budget presented in the assembly on Friday.

With areas like Chellanam being constantly hit hard by sea erosion, coastal communities hope that the Rs 5,300-crore package for coastal development will change their fate altogether. “The government has sensed the plight of fishermen families which are facing an unprecedented crisis over the years. With the assurance of starting the steps to prevent further sea erosion from July along with an allocation of Rs 1,500 crore, we hope life will return to normal by next monsoon,” said Dalfin T A, convenor of the West Kochi Theeradesha Samrakshana Samithi.

Being a coastal district, many feel that special attention given to the Coastal Highway Project will be crucial for the district. “As the project has already received Rs 6,500 crore from KIIFB, the commitment given in the budget will speed up the construction activities. Along with completing the 645.19-kilometre-long highway on a priority basis, the budget has promised the setting up of eco-friendly wayside amenity centres as part of the project. The project will boost the coastal infrastructure to a great extent,” Dalfin said.

Health

As Covid-19 battle attracting more investment to the health sector, Kochi will receive an infrastructure boost at different levels of hospitals, starting from Community Health Centres. However, many point out that the lack of mention on an ambitious project like Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) was a letdown.

“Being a continuation of the last budget, this budget has laid special emphasis on the health sector in the wake of Covid-19. It is much needed and will revitalise our fight against the pandemic.

Still, the absence of a commitment on the completion of CCRC and the Rs 300-crore super-speciality block on the medical college campus was a letdown.

As it is the first-ever budget of the new government, we hope that proactive measures will be taken to complete those projects in the coming months,” said Dr N K Sanil Kumar, member of Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement.

Industry

Reeling from the crisis caused by Covid-induced lockdown, the industrial sector welcomed the measures promised in the budget. “The proposal to have a venture capital fund of Rs 100 crore will enable aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and provide a fillip to the startup ecosystem of Kochi. It will have a direct impact on the generation of jobs.

Moreover, the continuation of policies will instil confidence in the investors who are looking at Kochi as a prospective destination,” said K Harikumar, president of Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, He also welcomed the move not to impose any new taxes. “It is the best way forward to improve tax compliance. Besides, the move to increase the loan portfolio of KFC to Rs 10,000 crore in five years and increase the loan limit by 40% will give a boost to the MSME sector.

Extending the validity of the amnesty scheme on sales tax will enable the sector to avail the scheme while returning to the normal after the slowdown caused by Covid,” he added.

Infrastructure

Along with the coastal highway, experts point out that no major mention has been made to the city’s ambitious projects. “Though it is a continuation of the previous budget, Kochiites expected a bit more from the budget. One of them is the proposal to set up a new KSRTC bus terminal at Karikkamuri. When we established the Vyttila Mobility Hub, we aimed at decongesting the city traffic. With this project, the purpose of the ‘hub and spoke model’ will become irrelevant,” said architect S Gopakumar of Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG).“The proposal to launch new hydrogen-powered buses by CIAL will also become helpful in the long run,” he said.

TOURISM

Being a sector that was devastated by Covid-induced lockdown, the tourism sector has been pinning its hope on the support promised for its revival once Covid cases subside in the state. “The proposal of amphibian vehicles is an innovative step. In addition, the department needs to implement city tours on the lines of Mumbai and Bengaluru to tap the market of domestic tourists in the coming months,” said T K Fasial, a tourism facilitator.

