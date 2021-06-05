Police view sought on plea against Satheesan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has sought the view of the Kerala police on a petition seeking to register a case against Opposition leader VD Satheesan for allegedly violating Covid protocol. The petition was filed by N Arun of Muvattupuzha. He pointed out that Satheesan had organised a huge gathering for celebrations and receptions on his selection as Opposition leader flouting Covid norms and lockdown guidelines.

On May 22, he was declared as opposition leader. Thereafter, he appeared in public, along with numerous supporters, by violating Covid norms. He had organised huge gatherings for celebrating his election to the post, stated the petitioner.