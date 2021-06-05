Two arrested for brewing arrack

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Friday arrested two persons who brewed arrack at a house in Elamakkara, Kochi. The arrested are Jayash, 40, a native of Vaduthala, and Ayappadas, 40, a native of Kaloor. According to police, the duo brewed arrack at a house located in Adayath Lane near Bhavans Road, Elamakkara. Police have seized 1.5 litres of arrack. Apart from it, utensils, gas stove and pipe used for brewing were also recovered. A case under Abkari Act was registered against them.