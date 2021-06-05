STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Used-less’ scrap

Techie and self-taught craft artist Sujitha Sarojammal has been upcycling her trash items into beautiful pieces of decor

Published: 05th June 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: At the hands of Sujitha Sarojammal, nail paint bottles turn into instruments, old plastic containers become elegant flower vases and pistachio shells turn into embellishments. She specialises in giving trash a second breathe of life. 

Turning the mundane into the extraordinary is an everyday hobby for Sujitha, a techie based in Infopark, Kochi. A self-taught craft maker, Sujitha believes in sustainable choices and a green way of living. This is why most decor pieces in her house are derived from the trash.

Sujitha’s upcycling journey began almost three years ago after she chanced upon an item made out of coconut shells. “It was during an exhibition at our office. That got me thinking, why not use old nail paint bottles to make something new,” says Sujitha.

That was how a miniature violin was born out of the refuse. Since then, she has been making miniature instruments like guitars, pianos, keyboards, tablas and more out of nail paint bottles, makeup boxes and acrylic paint bottles. “I used to have many of these nail paint bottles stocked up, precisely because there was no way to dispose of them sustainably,” recalls Sujitha. 

Ever since she started upcycling, she has found a use for every piece of trash. “A little bit of dash of paint and you get a beautiful set of decors from things you otherwise discard. I do not let any bottle go waste,” says Sujitha. 

Old utensils and earthen pots in the kitchen get turned into planters after she subjects them to decoupage. “I try my best to incorporate the green way of living. If I get to repurpose the waste, then the trash that gets out of my home will be reduced,” says Sujitha.

There was a time when neighbours would drop off plastic bottles at her place. “They saw how I make use of old bottles and would drop off the refuse. But now, I see them doing it on their own, and that is a good thing,” she says.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp