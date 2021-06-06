1,769 test positive for Covid in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 1,769 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 16.29%. Ten health workers and 10 migrant labourers are also among the infected. The district also recorded 1,778 recoveries on the day. At present, the district has 20,452 active cases. As many as 14,651 patients are being treated for Covid at their homes, while 1,539 are being treated at various private hospitals in the district.