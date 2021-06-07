MDMA case: SIT constituted, cops suspect involvement of movie industry

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted in the case in which 2 kg of chemical drug MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) were seized from two people at Angamaly on Saturday. SIT will investigate the involvement of high-profile members of society including those in the film industry.The District Rural police chief, Ernakulam, K Karthick, who got the tipoff about the smuggling, will head the SIT. Sources said all the top officers of the Rural police will be part of the team as they suspect the involvement of influential persons in the case.

Sivaprasad, 29, (Syam) of Vadakkevila, Vaaranattu, Cherthala and Abid, 33, ‘CK’, Thalipparambu in Angamaly were arrested in the case. “It is crystal clear that more people are involved in the smuggling. We suspect the involvement of a few more people who are members of the top rungs of society. A detailed probe will help us to reach the major supplier, receiver and the people helping them to bring the MDMA to the state,” said a source. “We got information regarding some people when we checked their mobile calls, “ said the officer, on condition of anonymity.

The rural police have approached the Judicial First Class Magistrate for the custody of the two people for 14 days. “These guys are smuggling drugs under the disguise of pineapple transportation to Chennai and other areas from Vazhakulam. This may not be the first time that they have brought the banned drug to the state, “said the officer.

The police also seized the pick-up van in which they tried to smuggle the product. “The major consumers of the drug are business people and those who work in the movie industry. The demand for MDMA has shot up after the state announced the lockdown. Even the students are consumers of synthetic drugs. With the arrest of the two people, a major supply chain was broken," said the police. MDMA costs Rs 20,000 per 1 gram in the local market while it is sold for double the price internationally.