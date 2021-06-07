STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

MDMA case: SIT constituted, cops suspect involvement of movie industry

SIT will investigate the involvement of high-profile members of society including those in the film industry.

Published: 07th June 2021 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted in the case in which 2 kg of chemical drug MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) were seized from two people at Angamaly on Saturday. SIT will investigate the involvement of high-profile members of society including those in the film industry.The District Rural police chief, Ernakulam, K Karthick, who got the tipoff about the smuggling, will head the SIT. Sources said all the top officers of the Rural police will be part of the team as they suspect the involvement of influential persons in the case.

Sivaprasad, 29, (Syam) of Vadakkevila, Vaaranattu, Cherthala and Abid, 33, ‘CK’, Thalipparambu in Angamaly were arrested in the case. “It is crystal clear that more people are involved in the smuggling. We suspect the involvement of a few more people who are members of the top rungs of society. A detailed probe will help us to reach the major supplier, receiver and the people helping them to bring the MDMA to the state,” said a source. “We got information regarding some people when we checked their mobile calls, “ said the officer, on condition of anonymity.

The rural police have approached the Judicial First Class Magistrate for the custody of the two people for 14 days. “These guys are smuggling drugs under the disguise of pineapple transportation to Chennai and other areas from Vazhakulam. This may not be the first time that they have brought the banned drug to the state, “said the officer.

The police also seized the pick-up van in which they tried to smuggle the product. “The major consumers of the drug are business people and those who work in the movie industry. The demand for MDMA has shot up after the state announced the lockdown. Even the students are consumers of synthetic drugs. With the arrest of the two people, a major supply chain was broken," said the police. MDMA costs Rs 20,000 per 1 gram in the local market while it is sold for double the price internationally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Angamaly MDMA srizure SIT Kcohi
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp