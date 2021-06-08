Alleyne with a plan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: They say we have plenty to learn from children. Sometimes, they understand, sympathise and empathise more than adults, like 10-year-old Alleyne Eirik Lal. An environmental activist and author, he gets involved in an array of eco-conservation activities The most important of them all, is the Heart4Earth Foundation he founded.

“My NGO has a presence in 56 countries and 12 successful projects in its kitty. It has 25,000 stakeholders and 5,880 volunteers across the globe,” says Alleyne. His organisation has undertaken 5.28 lakh plantations across the world in just 15 days. He also wrote a book on the importance of cultivating eco-friendly values.

“My book ‘The lost World of Moms’ aims to educate children on human atrocities against nature,” says Alleyne. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had extended Alleyne an invitation to Raj Bhavan. “I also got a congratulatory letter from Ramesh Pokriyal, Union Minister of Education, praising my book,” he adds.

Alleyne aims to create a fleet of global warriors to be the guardians of the future. “I am envisioning a world where there are no threats to our existence,” he says. Alleyne has been interested in ecological conservation since he was very young. “When I was eight, I attended an international conference on climate action organised by the United Religion Initiative. I was the youngest delegate at the conference,” he says. There, Allyene got full disclosure of the realities associated with the environment and the need to act against climate change. “I felt so sad,” he recalls the event that was a turning point in his life.

This was how Heart4Earth Foundation was born. It was inaugurated on January 6, 2020 by Kehkashan Basu, the International Children’s Peace Prize winner for 2016. His new mission is to plant one million plants across India. His friends and school authorities are also supporting him in this cause. On Saturday, World Environment Day, he launched Greenathon 2.0, a project that aims to donate a million new trees worldwide. Kottiyam National Public School chairman K K Shah Jahan inaugurated the Greenathon. “It is a year-long expansion project where schools and voluntary organisations around the world planted trees,” says Alleyne.