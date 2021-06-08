STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Alleyne with a plan

Alleyne Eirik Lal, a 10-year-old student from Kochi, founded an NGO last year, which now has 25,000 stakeholders worldwide and is attempting eco-restoration in 56 countries

Published: 08th June 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: They say we have plenty to learn from children. Sometimes, they understand, sympathise and empathise more than adults, like 10-year-old Alleyne Eirik Lal. An environmental activist and author, he gets involved in an array of eco-conservation activities The most important of them all, is the Heart4Earth Foundation he founded. 

“My NGO has a presence in 56 countries and 12 successful projects in its kitty. It has 25,000 stakeholders and 5,880 volunteers across the globe,” says Alleyne. His organisation has undertaken 5.28 lakh plantations across the world in just 15 days. He also wrote a book on the importance of cultivating eco-friendly values.

“My book ‘The lost World of Moms’ aims to educate children on human atrocities against nature,” says Alleyne. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had extended Alleyne an invitation to Raj Bhavan. “I also got a congratulatory letter from Ramesh Pokriyal, Union Minister of Education, praising my book,” he adds.

Alleyne aims to create a fleet of global warriors to be the guardians of the future. “I am envisioning a world where there are no threats to our existence,” he says. Alleyne has been interested in ecological conservation since he was very young. “When I was eight, I attended an international conference on climate action organised by the United Religion Initiative. I was the youngest delegate at the conference,” he says. There, Allyene got full disclosure of the realities associated with the environment and the need to act against climate change. “I felt so sad,” he recalls the event that was a turning point in his life. 

This was how Heart4Earth Foundation was born. It was inaugurated on January 6, 2020 by Kehkashan Basu, the International Children’s Peace Prize winner for 2016. His new mission is to plant one million plants across India. His friends and school authorities are also supporting him in this cause. On Saturday, World Environment Day, he launched Greenathon 2.0, a project that aims to donate a million new trees worldwide. Kottiyam National Public School chairman K K Shah Jahan inaugurated the Greenathon. “It is a year-long expansion project where schools and voluntary organisations around the world planted trees,” says Alleyne.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp