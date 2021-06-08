Faculty development programme held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘The Art of Framing Questions- Based on Blooms Taxonomy’ is being jointly organised by The Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Sree Sankara College and UGC- MHRD STRIDE M G University.

The FDP was inaugurated by vice-chancellor Sabu Thomas. The higher education scenario is under pressure to change and in these changing circumstances, an assessment system to help students achieve the specified outcomes making them globally fit citizens is the need of the hour, said Sabu Thomas. K Anand, managing director, Sree Sankara College, presided over the function. Rosamma Philip, principal, Mount Tabor Training College, Pathanapuram will lead the five-day FDP.