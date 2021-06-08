STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Faculty development programme held

The FDP was inaugurated by vice-chancellor Sabu Thomas.

Published: 08th June 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘The Art of Framing Questions- Based on Blooms Taxonomy’ is being jointly organised by The Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Sree Sankara College and UGC- MHRD STRIDE M G University. 

The FDP was inaugurated by vice-chancellor Sabu Thomas. The higher education scenario is under pressure to change and in these changing circumstances, an assessment system to help students achieve the specified outcomes making them globally fit citizens is the need of the hour, said Sabu Thomas.  K Anand, managing director, Sree Sankara College, presided over the function. Rosamma Philip, principal, Mount Tabor Training College, Pathanapuram will lead the five-day FDP. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp