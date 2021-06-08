Govt plans for carbon-neutral gender meet in Feb ‘22

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first edition of the International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE II), jointly organised by the Gender Park and the Department of Women and Child Development, held earlier this year became the first carbon-neutral event of the state government. With sustainability as its core theme, the three-day global meet was held at The Gender Park’s new campus in Kozhikode in February this year.

The event had followed PAS 2060 and ISO 14064 Carbon Neutrality Standards that set out the requirements for conducting and demonstrating carbon neutrality. The department is gearing up to conduct yet another carbon neutral gender meet in Febrary 2022. “The Gender Park is proud to have played the pioneering role in holding a carbon-neutral event in Kerala,” said P T M Sunish, CEO of the Gender Park.