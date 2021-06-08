Kochi antique shop owner in trouble over debts

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: PK Abdul Salam, owner of New Castle Gallery, an antique showroom at Bazaar road near Mattanchery, has been struggling to make ends meet. The pandemic has dealt a severe blow to his livelihood and he is unable to repay the loan amount. “Unfortunately, people like us who solely depend on tourists are the worst affected by the lockdown with no income and mounting debts,” said Abdul.

“Starting a new business is nearly impossible. I have a total of Rs 4 crore loan to be paid. I am also looking for potential buyers of this showroom so that I can clear it,” he added. Abdul’s antique shop had a turnover of more than Rs 10 crore annually before the pandemic. He claims that his showroom is the largest antique store with over 55 staff. A total of Rs 60-crore worth antique crafts and products are at his shop and godown with nobody to buy them.

“The sheet above the godown was damaged in the rain and most of the products got destroyed. Besides, the KSEB has also disconnected power supply as I couldn’t pay the bill with no income,” said the 53-years-old. He received an electricity bill of around one lakh. An official at the Mattanchery KSEB office said that altogether the shop has five consumer numbers and each number has some fixed amount. The remaining are the pending charges Abdul has to pay based on the electricity consumption.

“The consumer can give a letter requesting to repay the amount in instalments. We can provide a maximum of three instalments,” said Ashok Kumar, a KSEB officer. Abdul was into the seafood business in Dubai. With the savings, he started a small handicraft and antique shop more than a decade ago. “Before the pandemic, I used to get good income from the store. But things have changed now. This is not just my story but of others as well who eke out a living through tourism,” said Abdul. He hopes the government would intervene in the issue.