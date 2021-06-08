Kodakara heist: Plea in HC seeking Crime Branch probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thrissur Range, has so far not conducted any investigation into the Kodakara black money case, in which BJP leaders have been quizzed, to unearth the entire racket behind the transactions, stated a petition filed in Kerala High Court on Monday.

The persons involved in the black money transaction are highly influential and the police have not conducted any scientific investigation such as polygraph of suspected persons and have not collected the call detail records of arrested persons, the petition said.

Issac Verghese, state president, All Kerala Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Protection Council, Palakkad, filed the petition. The petitioner sought a directive to entrust the investigation in the case registered in Kodakara police station with the Crime Branch (CB) or to constitute a special investigation team.The petitioner pointed out that the investigation conducted so far by the police has found that the actual amount was more than Rs 25 lakh and it was a hawala transaction.