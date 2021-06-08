STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man sowing the seeds of change

Sreeman Narayanan is known for his environment-friendly activities — from keeping birdbath during the summer to the distribution of seedlings free of cost.

Published: 08th June 2021

Narayanan, 74, has been quietly helping the planet by distributing seedlings  free of cost

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sreeman Narayanan is known for his environment-friendly activities — from keeping birdbath during the summer to the distribution of seedlings free of cost. This year, however, he finds it difficult to go to houses and distribute seedlings and hence, keeps them ready at Muppathadam junction so that anyone can take them home and take care of the plants. 

Narayanan, who is also a writer, started this mission almost six years ago with 10,001 seedlings he put together for the residents of Muppathadam, his hometown. More than shade trees, he prefers fruit-bearing ones. So far, he has distributed more than two lakh seedlings inside and outside the district, says panchayat president Suresh Muttathil.

During the lockdown, 72-year-old Narayanan has been busy sowing guava, lemon and pomegranate seedlings, that he keeps  at the junction. The distribution of seedlings was inaugurated online by Sethu, said Suresh. The panchayat on its own also will distribute seedlings at the residences since movement is restricted due to lockdown, he added.

Earlier, Narayanan had sent 3,000 pots provided by Keezhmad Khadi and Village Industries Cooperative Society Limited to be used as birdbaths during the summer.  Inspired by the life of Mahatma Gandhi, Narayanan has been living by the principle of kindness and nurturing for a long time now. He is also the recipient of the ‘Shining World Compassion Award’ by Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association.

