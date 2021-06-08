STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police seize more drug from prime accused’s flat 

As per the information, the duo moved into the apartment  just two weeks ago.

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two days after the Ernakulam Rural police  seized 2kg of chemical drug MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) worth  `5 crore from two persons, the police again seized 3gm of the drug and  70ml of hashish from prime accused Abid’s flat at Kakkanad on Monday.With  this, the police confirmed that Abid and his partner Sivaprasad had established their network across the state and had been  doing the drug business for several years. The special investigation  team constituted under Rural SP Karthick seized the drugs from his flat on  Monday.  As per the information, the duo moved into the apartment  just two weeks ago.

“Though we questioned them about  their whereabouts, they only revealed their Kuzhuppilly address. But when  we checked their phone signal reception, we came to know that their mobile tower location  had been active for several days in Kakkanad area. Based on the  investigation, we could trace their flat and seize the illicit drugs,” said a police officer.

“We have started tracing the other locations where  the duo had stayed. We have already started extracting  their contact numbers to find the involvement of other people. We are  waiting for the court’s order to get them in custody,” said the  officer.

