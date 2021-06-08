Police seize more drug from prime accused’s flat 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two days after the Ernakulam Rural police seized 2kg of chemical drug MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) worth `5 crore from two persons, the police again seized 3gm of the drug and 70ml of hashish from prime accused Abid’s flat at Kakkanad on Monday.With this, the police confirmed that Abid and his partner Sivaprasad had established their network across the state and had been doing the drug business for several years. The special investigation team constituted under Rural SP Karthick seized the drugs from his flat on Monday. As per the information, the duo moved into the apartment just two weeks ago.

“Though we questioned them about their whereabouts, they only revealed their Kuzhuppilly address. But when we checked their phone signal reception, we came to know that their mobile tower location had been active for several days in Kakkanad area. Based on the investigation, we could trace their flat and seize the illicit drugs,” said a police officer.

“We have started tracing the other locations where the duo had stayed. We have already started extracting their contact numbers to find the involvement of other people. We are waiting for the court’s order to get them in custody,” said the officer.