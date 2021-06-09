STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

61-year-old scooter rider killed in freak accident

In a freak mishap, a scooter passenger was killed in an accident caused by the road rage of drivers of two cars on National Highway at Thykoodam on Tuesday. 

Published: 09th June 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a freak mishap, a scooter passenger was killed in an accident caused by the road rage of drivers of two cars on National Highway at Thykoodam on Tuesday. The deceased is Jimmy Cherian, 61, of Chembakassery, O A Road, Thykoodam. The accident took place while Jimmy was entering the National Highway from the service road on his scooter, said police. Jimmy was the owner of Hotel Kitchen and a former employee with the circulation department of Malayala Manorama daily. 

A car speeding from the Vyttila side collided with Jimmy’s scooter near the U-turn. According to eyewitnesses, the race was between two cars and the scooter was hit by one of the car drivers while trying to overtake a truck heading towards Alappuzha. 

The cars were driven by Oommen K John, a native of Kollam, and Shyam of Palluruthy. Oommen’s car hit the scooter. Maradu police said a case has been registered against Oommen for culpable homicide. Meanwhile, another car collided head on with the car driven by Shyam as he applied the brakes suddenly. The duo was detained by those who rushed to the scene. Jimmy Cherian is survived by wife Sherley and daughters Anitha and Amala. The funeral will be held at noon on Wednesday at St James Church, Champakkara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp