61-year-old scooter rider killed in freak accident

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a freak mishap, a scooter passenger was killed in an accident caused by the road rage of drivers of two cars on National Highway at Thykoodam on Tuesday. The deceased is Jimmy Cherian, 61, of Chembakassery, O A Road, Thykoodam. The accident took place while Jimmy was entering the National Highway from the service road on his scooter, said police. Jimmy was the owner of Hotel Kitchen and a former employee with the circulation department of Malayala Manorama daily.

A car speeding from the Vyttila side collided with Jimmy’s scooter near the U-turn. According to eyewitnesses, the race was between two cars and the scooter was hit by one of the car drivers while trying to overtake a truck heading towards Alappuzha.

The cars were driven by Oommen K John, a native of Kollam, and Shyam of Palluruthy. Oommen’s car hit the scooter. Maradu police said a case has been registered against Oommen for culpable homicide. Meanwhile, another car collided head on with the car driven by Shyam as he applied the brakes suddenly. The duo was detained by those who rushed to the scene. Jimmy Cherian is survived by wife Sherley and daughters Anitha and Amala. The funeral will be held at noon on Wednesday at St James Church, Champakkara.