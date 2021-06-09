ED quizzes duo nabbed with Rs 55 lakh at Mulavukad

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday interrogated two persons who were caught by the police with Rs 55 lakh during a vehicle checking at Mulavukad here on Monday. The police said both persons would be taken to Mangaluru where one of them was allegedly involved in a gold theft.

The ED officials visited Mulavukad police station after getting information from the police about the unaccounted money. There are unconfirmed reports that the duo — Rashid, 37, of Kannur, and his aide Nisam, 31, of Kalady — were questioned by National Investigation Agency (NIA) too.

“Rashid was involved in a highway robbery near Mangaluru in which gold weighing close to 1.7kg was looted this year. He was staying in a rented room in Kacheripady. The money seized was from the sale of gold. After preliminary probe, we will decide on registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as it is unaccounted money. Other central agencies also questioned them,” said an ED official.

City Police Commissioner C Nagaraju said considering the huge amount recovered, information about the incident was passed on to all central agencies. He said police officers from Karnataka are also in Kochi as part of the probe into the gold theft. “Seizure of `55 lakh is not normal. As there is an FIR registered in Karnataka, the police team concerned will take them there for further probe. Our team has collected the required information from the duo,” he said.

The police were checking vehicles near Bolgatty Junction on Monday when they intercepted the car in which Rasid and Nisam were travelling. The police searched the car and found the money. Rashid claimed they were taking the money to a bank. He then tried to flee with the money but was caught. Later, it was learnt that he was escaping from his rented room after coming to know that Karnataka police had identified his whereabouts. Kochi Deputy Police Commissioner Aishwarya Dongre told reporters, “We also seized Rashid’s passport, voter ID card and two fresh SIM cards.”