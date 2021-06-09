Five years on, Vathuruthy RoB project in limbo

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In 2016, the state government decided to build a railway overbridge (RoB) at Vathuruthy for Rs 20 crore as part of the West Kochi development plan. However, for various reasons, the project got delayed and the designs were modified following request from the Navy, Cochin Port Trust (CPT) and Cochin Shipyard. Now, five years later, the project is awaiting the nod of the Navy and Cochin Port.

Back in the day, when a DEMU train to Willingdon Island was in service, the Vathuruthy railway gates on the main road used to be closed for at least 10 minutes. This always led to a huge traffic block as the road was the only main thoroughfare connecting west Kochi residents to the city. The overbridge, proposed in the 2016 state budget by then finance minister T M Thomas Isaac, was supposed to end this traffic menace.

“The main reason for the delay is that as per the Union Defence Ministry norms, the Navy airport requires flight clearance and any kind of construction can be done only 132m away from the centre of the runway,” said Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden. “Former MP Mathew Thomas and I had conducted several meetings on the project. We realised that we will not get any relaxation from the Defence ministry due to the national security aspect,” he said. He said CPT came to an agreement regarding the project when Paul Antony was its chairman. It was agreed that four acres of land at Ramanthuruthu near the Vallarpadam terminal will be given to CPT in exchange for some land for the Vathuruthy overbridge project, he said.

The design by the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation’s (RBDC) had included some portions of CPT and PWD roads. As per the design, the curve of the overbridge would pass over Cochin Shipyard’s Dry Dock compound which it had acquired from CPT, said Hibi.

“Since no relaxation from the Navy can be expected, CPT and Cochin Shipyard can help by lending land for the project,” he said. If all agree, the problem can be sorted out, he said. CPT and Cochin Shipyard officials are yet to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Kochi South Block Congress Committee staged a protest on Tuesday near the railway gates demanding immediate action by the government for the project’s implementation. “There has been a discussion to drop the project saying there are no blocks on the route as there is no regular train service. The authorities suggested widening the road to prevent traffic blocks. However, an overbridge is necessary for residents of west Kochi to commute,” said committee president Shaji Kuruppaseri.