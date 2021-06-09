Malayali violinist bags Canadian award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayali violinist M R Jayadevan Nair won the prestigious award for best original score at the Hollywood North Film Awards, a Canada-based non-profit academy. Jayadevan won the award for his work in the documentary film F.E.A.R (Face Everything And Rise) directed by Manny Bains and Serge Velbovets.

Jayadevan, who is settled in Canada for over a decade is the first south Indian to receive the honour. He is a disciple of Kalaksethram Madhu and Nedumangadu Sivanandan and the grandson of the late veteran poet and lyricist, Abhayadev. Jayadev has also accompanied several big-wigs like M Balamuralikrishna, K J Yesudas, TM Krishna, Aruna Sairam, P Unnikrishnan, Sikkil Gurucharan and Sandeep Narayanan for their classical music concerts. He has released Carnatic and fusion records.

His dedication to music gave rise to Toronto Sangeeth Utsav in 2013, a platform for Toronto-based musicians. He also launched a music school, Sariga Music, Arts and Creations. His new music project is composed and directed by musician Srivalsan J Menon.