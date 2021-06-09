Puzzling portrait

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: Hariprasad CM has been creating portraits using Rubik’s cubes since last year’s lockdown. Lately, his eye-catching portraits and making videos have been impressing netizens. After creating a series on eminent personalities, the 30-year-old recently built a Rubik’s cube mosaic portrait of his all-time favourite American sitcom Friends. The show recently announced a reunion episode with its six major cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Hariprasad created the portrait using 2021 cubes, and it has been put up at the Loongs Cricket Academy in Thrissur.

“The show has been my go-to sitcom whenever I wanted to uplift my spirit. When HBO announced the reunion date, I thought of creating an artwork with all six cast members. It took me two weeks to finish the portrait, including designing, planning, shooting and editing the behind the scenes video. On May 26th, I released the work on social media,” says Hariprasad. The making video has garnered around 6,000 views.

Hariprasad was gifted a Rubik’s cube by his uncle in 1996. “Back then, I used to solve only one side of the cube. Eventually, I got obsessed with solving it entirely. I remember pulling all-nighters trying to solve a cube and the joy once I finish,” quips Hariprasad.

Though he used to do collaborations, he started doing solo projects during the 2020 lockdown. “I invested in the first 600 cubes that I used to create a portrait of Mata Amritanandamayi during the 2020 lockdown,” he says. Hariprasad worked with his friend in the US to develop software that helps him with portraits.

A research associate at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kochi, Hariprasad has been teaching Rubik’s cube workshops since 2010. “I started conducting online classes for kids, to get them off phones and laptops. Cubing can improve hand-eye coordination, concentration, and enhances problem-solving abilities,” says Hariprasad.

The youngest member in Hariprasad’s online class is three-and-a-half years old. She can, however, solve the cube in under a minute. “My father who is 74 learned how to solve cubes from me. My oldest student is my 91-year-old grandmother. She is quite a champ,” quips Hari. Hariprasad can solve a cube in 20 seconds. “Since I am currently doing my PhD, I don’t get a lot of time to practice. But I am proud to say that most of my students can solve it faster than me,” he adds.

This youngster is also trying to break down the notion that Rubik’s cube can be solved only by ‘intelligent’ people. “With guidance and frequent practice, anyone can be a pro at the cube,” explains Hariprasad.

Awards and applause

Hariprasad has managed to bag several records in this short time. His portrait of Mahatma Gandhi made using 547 cubes received World Records India recognition for the first-ever 3D Rubik’s cube Mosaic Portrait from the country. Hariprasad also designed and created a frame of APJ Abdul Kalam at Forum Mall, Bengaluru, bagging the title for the largest three-dimensional portrait in Asia.

