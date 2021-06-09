STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ravi Pujari taken back to Bengaluru from Kochi

After spending eight days in the custody of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with the Kochi salon shooting case, Ravi Pujari was taken back to Bengaluru on a flight on Tuesday.

Gangster Ravi Pujari

Gangster Ravi Pujari (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After spending eight days in the custody of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with the Kochi salon shooting case, Ravi Pujari was taken back to Bengaluru on a flight on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court had remanded him in 14-day custody again. In a report filed in the court, the ATS said Pujari had given the names of some persons in India and abroad who were involved in the shooting case. 

Meanwhile, the ATS North Kerala team, which was in Kochi as part of another case in Kasaragod involving Pujari, decided to take him in custody after approaching the court concerned in the northern district. In its report filed there, the team said Pujari was questioned in connection with the case in which his team attacked the residence of a gold businessman at Bavincha in Kasaragod in 2010.  

“The ATS North Kerala unit, with the permission of the court, will take Pujari in custody from Bengaluru. We decided to send him to Bengaluru as police agencies of different states require his custody. We received his custody first as documents for Pujari’s extradition in connection with the salon shooting case had been filed in 2019,” said an official.

