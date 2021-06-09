Who wore it better?

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Fashion is constantly evolving and the best way to keep up with the trends is by following our favourite celebs. Most of us take inspiration from them — remember when F.R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion was released recently, social media went bonkers on giving us tips on how we can add a tad bit of Rachel Green to our wardrobe. Be it Rachel’s power dressing or flowy casuals, deep down in our heart, we all wanted to ape her a little.

These youngsters have, however, taken this to another level. They’ve not changed just a couple of outfits here and there but their entire wardrobe. And, all their apparel and accessories are from the multinational retail clothing stores set up in our malls. So simple!

Sharon Aishwarya, a stylist who takes inspiration from Jennifer Aniston, has been wearing outfits similar to Rachel Green’s. “Fashion for me has been the best way to express myself. It has enabled me to showcase my personality in many different ways. It has also been a great source of confidence. For starters, Rachel Green from the sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, has been my biggest fashion inspiration of all time. Her outfits throughout the show have made her nothing short of an icon,” says the 90s kid who is obsessed with the decade’s fashion trends. Her favourites are bell bottoms, boots, cropped tops and coloured jeans.

Although Sharon loves to ape Aniston’s wardrobe, she tries to add her personal touch to it to make it her own. “Eventually, it reflects who I am as a person. For me fashion is all about being comfortable and confident in one’s skin, being free and bold. That is my entire wardrobe,” she says.

Bollywood mood

Ayushi Surana, a corporate employee, is someone who takes her inspiration from Bollywood stars and loves casual outfits. “I am easily inspired by anyone who can don an eccentric bohemian outfit or a relaxed casual fit. It just has to be easy, breezy and comfortable. I am heavily inspired by Anushka Sharma’s Indo-western fusion style from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I experimented with my outfits by incorporating Indian touches into my western outfit and I ended up loving the whole Chikankari kurta, Chandbali earrings, ripped jeans and a Jutti vibe. I also like Alia Bhatt’s outfits in Dear Zindagi, in which she wore some amazing casuals,” she says.

Mix and match

Vishnu Priya, also a corporate employee, has more to say when it comes to changing her wardrobe in a way that it could replicate the character that she admires. “It has always been about how creative and mystique I can get when it comes to playing with colours and experimenting with fabrics and styles. Everything around us is an inspiration. In retrospect, I am someone who can relate to Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Being a huge fan of the series, I would say that my style and fashion sense is inspired by her,” she says.

For Vishnu Priya, fashion is not only about embellishments and style but also comfort. “The comfort and outfit renders makes you feel confident. In F.R.I.E.N.D.S, we see Monica wearing 90s outfits. As the 90s fashion is comfortable, it has always been my treasured choice. Neckline, structured tops, bodies, decollates and baggy pants always caught my eye.”

These three women are not the regular shoppers, who restrict themselves to buying a pair of footwear, a bag or a t-shirt that they’ve seen on a show or sitcom. They get down to the minutest of details -- their watch, nail enamel and earrings should match with their outfit.