24-year-old woman banker injured in accident dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ashley T, 24, a junior officer at HDFC Bank, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after sustaining grievous injuries in a road accident at Pathadipalam near Edappally, passed away on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Monday, when the two-wheeler on which Ashley was riding pillion was involved in an accident with another two-wheeler, while she was on her way to work. Her friend Bestin Babu, who was riding the two-wheeler, escaped with minor injuries and was discharged from hospital on Monday.

“While trying to overtake a two-wheeler, the handle of their two-wheeler hit another bike. Following this, they lost control of the vehicle and the girl, who was riding pillion, fell on the road from the moving vehicle. She suffered a major head injury and was admitted to hospital,” a police officer said.

She is survived by father Joseph Sunny, mother Sibi Sunny (Asianet News) and sisters Ashara and Sanjana. The funeral will take place at the CSI Emmanuel cathedral cemetery, Chittoor, at 10 am on Thursday.