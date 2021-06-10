STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24-year-old woman banker injured in accident dies

She is survived by father Joseph Sunny, mother Sibi Sunny (Asianet News) and sisters Ashara and Sanjana.

Published: 10th June 2021 03:31 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ashley T, 24, a junior officer at HDFC Bank, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after sustaining grievous injuries in a road accident at Pathadipalam near Edappally, passed away on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Monday, when the two-wheeler on which Ashley was riding pillion was involved in an accident with another two-wheeler, while she was on her way to work. Her friend Bestin Babu, who was riding the two-wheeler, escaped with minor injuries and was discharged from hospital on Monday.

“While trying to overtake a two-wheeler, the handle of their two-wheeler hit another bike. Following this, they lost control of the vehicle and the girl, who was riding pillion, fell on the road from the moving vehicle. She suffered a major head injury and was admitted to hospital,” a police officer said.

The funeral will take place at the CSI Emmanuel cathedral cemetery, Chittoor, at 10 am on Thursday.

