STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Face of opinion

Young artist Meera Chandran uses face art to express herself

Published: 10th June 2021 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: They say, your face is a mirror of your mind. This is why Meera Chandran chose her face as a canvas to voice her opinion, raise protest and educate people. “I am not great at expressing my thoughts or opinions strongly through words. Instead, I use lines, colours and patterns to narrate subjects that require attention,” says the 24-year-old architect. As an artist, she has used other mediums before, but none of them could leave an impression. 

When Covid locked up the country last year, people refused to wear a mask and took the situation lightly. This careless behaviour struck a chord with Meera, who posted a picture wearing a mask and flowers attached to it, titled, Spread love. Not germs.

Meera believes that face art can convey a message without losing out on the intensity of emotions. “There are a lot of inspiring content online on bringing about behavioural changes. People tend to skip text sometimes, but the image catches their attention more,” explains Meera.Her diverse content has been gaining traction online. Meera painted her face black with flames engulfing her skin, titling the image ‘stood and let her burn’, protesting the burning of the Hathras rape victim’s body.

Standing in solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ protest Meera covered her face in dried mud. Breaking free from the intricate web of judgments, comments, opinions meant ‘freedom’ for Meera. “I had acne issues when I was in school like most teenage girls. Through art, I talk about embracing yourself, flaws and all,” says Meera.

The youngster took her creativity out from the walls of her house by collaborating with the actor Rima Kallingal. In the recent music video ‘Rise’, she lent two of her concepts. Along with face art, Meera also dabbles on Instagram with her businesses, @mannu_by_meera where it promotes sustainable jewellery using terracotta and a clothing store named @_studiounicorn.

The self-taught artist receives immense support from her family and friends. Meera believes she inherited the artistic skills from her mother who is a trained artist.

Instagram: @meerachandran_

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp