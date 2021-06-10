Face of opinion

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: They say, your face is a mirror of your mind. This is why Meera Chandran chose her face as a canvas to voice her opinion, raise protest and educate people. “I am not great at expressing my thoughts or opinions strongly through words. Instead, I use lines, colours and patterns to narrate subjects that require attention,” says the 24-year-old architect. As an artist, she has used other mediums before, but none of them could leave an impression.

When Covid locked up the country last year, people refused to wear a mask and took the situation lightly. This careless behaviour struck a chord with Meera, who posted a picture wearing a mask and flowers attached to it, titled, Spread love. Not germs.

Meera believes that face art can convey a message without losing out on the intensity of emotions. “There are a lot of inspiring content online on bringing about behavioural changes. People tend to skip text sometimes, but the image catches their attention more,” explains Meera.Her diverse content has been gaining traction online. Meera painted her face black with flames engulfing her skin, titling the image ‘stood and let her burn’, protesting the burning of the Hathras rape victim’s body.

Standing in solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ protest Meera covered her face in dried mud. Breaking free from the intricate web of judgments, comments, opinions meant ‘freedom’ for Meera. “I had acne issues when I was in school like most teenage girls. Through art, I talk about embracing yourself, flaws and all,” says Meera.

The youngster took her creativity out from the walls of her house by collaborating with the actor Rima Kallingal. In the recent music video ‘Rise’, she lent two of her concepts. Along with face art, Meera also dabbles on Instagram with her businesses, @mannu_by_meera where it promotes sustainable jewellery using terracotta and a clothing store named @_studiounicorn.

The self-taught artist receives immense support from her family and friends. Meera believes she inherited the artistic skills from her mother who is a trained artist.

Instagram: @meerachandran_