Labour department distributes food kits to migrant workers in Kakkanad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lending a helping hand to migrant workers in the district, officials of the labour department distributed food kits to them on Tuesday. Deputy collector P N Purushothaman distributed the kits behind the Civil Station complex, Kakkanad. So far, 43,790 migrant labourers have benefited from this. The kits are being distributed with the support of the district administration, panchayat and Supplyco.

District labour officer P M Firos and assistant labour officers T G Bineesh Kumar and Abi Sebastian were also present. Firos said that collection of details of the migrant workers are also proceeding in the district. Information of 66,172 guest workers have been collected, he said. The food kits have come as a great help for the workers, who are suffering due to the lockdown and lack of livelihood.