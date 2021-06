By Express News Service

KOCHI: What do you think happens to the plastic bottles we throw away? TNIE lensman Albin Mathew follows the journey of discarded containers from many corners of the city to the recycling plants, where they take on a new form.

The process begins with ragpickers. All kinds of bottles are taken to a godown in Mattanchery. They are then sorted by migrant workers, an ordeal that takes several hours. Afterwards, the bottles are packed and sent to recycling units in northern states like Gujarat.