Search on for Malayali British citizen accused of rape

Kerala-born man allegedly assaulted woman after promising to marry her, threatened to make nude photos public

Published: 10th June 2021 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 03:37 AM

Image for representational purpose only

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police have launched a probe to nab a Kerala-born British citizen, Luckson Francis of Changanassery, accused of raping a 42-year-old woman after promising to marry her. Allegedly, he also threatened to defame her by publishing her nude photographs on social media. Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, an FIR has been registered at the North police station on May 4. The accused, who claim to have political connections, is at large, the police said. The woman has also said in her statement that the accused siphoned off `12 lakh from her. 

As per the statement, the accused got in touch with her through a matrimonial site in September 2018, after the woman posted an advertisement seeking alliance for a re-marriage. While the woman was divorced 10 years ago and has a 22-year-old daughter from her first marriage, the accused presented himself as a businessman fighting a divorce case with his wife in London. The woman said on the day he flew down from London, he took her to the Vallarpadam Church and gave her an engagement ring. Their families met and agreed to conduct their wedding after his divorce is finalised. A formal engagement was also held in October 2018. 

After the engagement, the accused reportedly convinced her to stay with him and even took her to his house at Changanassery, where his mother stayed. He also introduced her as his fiancée to prominent personalities, she said, adding that he then went on to force himself on her and rape her. She said he took her photos without her consent and threatened her with them.

After he formally got a divorce from his first wife, he retracted from his promise of marriage. When her family decided to take up the issue legally, the accused agreed to conduct an online marriage registration, but later withdrew from the alliance again. A police officer said the accused had gone into hiding after the FIR was registered.

