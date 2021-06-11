STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barbed down by pandemic: Tale of a hairdresser

Published: 11th June 2021 06:44 AM

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Barbed down
Sanjay Kumar (35), 
hair stylist, Vattiyoorkavu

Sanjay has been a hairdresser for as long as he can remember. He owns two men’s beauty parlors in and around Vattiyoorkavu, with a total of nine employees. It has been more than 40 days since his shops were shut down, owing to the lockdown.

“Business has been dull since last year. The first wave was hard enough, the second wave has broken our hopes. The shops are the sole source of livelihood for me and my employees. At this point, I cannot even pay them wages,” he says. His own household expenses, payment of bank loans, EMI’s and even his kids’ education is now in jeopardy. 

He hopes the government would aid people like him. “We are in close contact with customers at the saloon. But we are not included in the FLW list for vaccination. Though last year the government let us visit houses and do haircuts, almost 25 per cent of our workers are elderly. Asking them to visit houses would be risky,” he says.

Lockdown dairies

Our state has been reeling under lockdown for weeks now. The government and police department may have their reasons for closing doors on many people’s lives and livelihoods, but that doesn’t make the trouble go away. Everyday, in this space, TNIE zoom into the life of a layman, beaten down by the pandemic-induced restrictions. Want us to tell a story? Write to the editor on kochicityeditor@gmail.com

