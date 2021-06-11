STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Care for kids orphaned by covid

Top officials told TNIE that the priority is to keep them in a family environment rather than institutionalise them.

By Anupama Mili
KOCHI: State women and child department, which has identified 71 Covid-orphaned children so far, says it will give priority to sending them along with immediate relatives or guardians into a family atmosphere rather than institutionalising them

The Women and Child Development Department in Kerala has till date identified 71 children who lost both their parents during the pandemic and has decided to protect them, until any close relative offers their upbringing. Top officials told TNIE that the priority is to keep them in a family environment rather than institutionalise them.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced a one-time payment of `3 lakh for a Covid-orphaned child on May 27. The state will also give `2,000 per month till the child turns 18 and take care of his/her education till completing graduation. A government order on the same is awaited.

Officials confirmed that the department would take care of the children, including their daily living and education. “We will wait for the immediate relatives or guardians to come forward and provide these children accommodation. If they are willing to raise them in their families, that would be given a preference. Only those who are not claimed by such guardians will be sent to institutions under the department. For children, it is always better to be raised in a family environment that is familiar to them,” an official said.

The district-level monitoring of these children, including those sent along with guardians, will be done by the district child protection officer (DCPO). Already, an enquiry has started at the district level and once it is finished, the DCPO will recommend the eligible children, in a report to be submitted to the director. The amount will be distributed on the basis of this report by the DCPOs.

Further, the officials said that there are children whose one parent died during the pandemic and the remaining parent is not capable of protecting the child. Such children also will be brought under the title of ‘children in need of care and protection,’ according to the Juvenile Justice Act.

TAGS
COVID orphans
India Matters
