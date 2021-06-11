Church weekly extends support to Lakshadweep

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent editorial of Sathyadeepam, the weekly run by the Ernakulam-Angamaly Achdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, has extended support to Lakshadweep islanders. The editorial titled Dweep Vallayunna Fascism, termed the crisis as ‘not just an attack against minority but against humanity’. The politics of Lakshadweep had always represented Indian nationalism, it stated.

The article stated that the anti-democratic moves in the garb of administrative reforms by administrator Praful Khoda Patel have trapped Lakshadweep into the dangerous possibilities of uncertainty. “May Lakshadweep continue on a path of development that has a place for everyone. Let there be a continuity of democratic values there,” the editorial stated.