Losing battle: Pandemic pushes a family on brink of poverty

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Losing battle

Joshy Kuriappally

Textile shop owner, Vyttila

Joshy has been running a small textile shop in Vyttila named Y-ral for the past four years. He pays a huge rent for the shop space. Joshy moved to Kochi for better business opportunities, and to put his children in better schools. “I stay with my wife, son, and two daughters. Business around Vytila was affected ever since they started building the flyover. The land was taken for road expansion, and the floods of 2018 and 2019 waterlogged most shops. Things were just getting better when the pandemic broke out,” he says.

Joshy’s shop supported seven souls — including his elderly parents. With the lockdown extending indefinitely, the family is now on the brink of poverty. “I had to transfer my children from CBSE schools to government schools since we can no longer pay the fees. We are helpless, we do not know how to move forward. It has been more than a month since I opened the shop,” Joshy says.

He believes the new order allowing shops to open for a day is a sham. “What good will that do? How will that make up for all the business we lost? We have been complaining to our councillor for a long time, but nobody wants to speak for us. Many shops in the area have shut down already. We don’t know how long we can survive,” he says.

Lockdown dairies

