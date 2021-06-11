Police officer suspended for links with notorious goon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A senior police officer has been placed under suspension for his alleged unholy nexus with a notorious goon and the illicit spirit mafia. Inspector of Police Sudheer Manohar, currently the Station House Officer (SHO) of Thodupuzha station, has been placed under suspension based on a report prepared by the state intelligence following allegations of his involvement in the activities of goonda Ayyi Saji.

The latter is bedridden with paralysis but is carrying out his activities with the help of his accomplices, the police said. Officers said the activities of Sudheer was under the radar right from the days when he was the Sub Inspector of Cheranalloor station. “The officer has been placed under suspension based on a report on his illegal activities,” confirmed Kochi Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar.

As per the report, the tainted police officer used to help Ayyi Saji by providing call data records (CDR) of his opponents. It has also been alleged that the officer helped the spirit mafia escape police surveillance. An intelligence officer said they had been receiving complaints about the officer’s links with criminals for quite some time.

“It was only a year ago that Sudheer was posted as SHO of Thodupuzha police station. The probe found that the police machinery was misused to provide mobile tower location of people, against whom Ayyi Saji operated. The officer was put under surveillance to collect evidence against him,” said the intelligence officer.