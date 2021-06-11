STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Police officer suspended for links with notorious goon

A senior police officer has been placed under suspension for his alleged unholy nexus with a notorious goon and the illicit spirit mafia.

Published: 11th June 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A senior police officer has been placed under suspension for his alleged unholy nexus with a notorious goon and the illicit spirit mafia. Inspector of Police Sudheer Manohar, currently the Station House Officer (SHO) of Thodupuzha station, has been placed under suspension based on a report prepared by the state intelligence following allegations of his involvement in the activities of goonda Ayyi Saji.

The latter is bedridden with paralysis but is carrying out his activities with the help of his accomplices, the police said.  Officers said the activities of Sudheer was under the radar right from the days when he was the Sub Inspector of Cheranalloor station. “The officer has been placed under suspension based on a report on his illegal activities,” confirmed Kochi Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar. 

As per the report, the tainted police officer used to help Ayyi Saji by providing call data records (CDR) of his opponents. It has also been alleged that the officer helped the spirit mafia escape police surveillance. An intelligence officer said they had been receiving complaints about the officer’s links with criminals for quite some time. 

“It was only a year ago that Sudheer was posted as SHO of Thodupuzha police station. The probe found that the police machinery was misused to provide mobile tower location of people, against whom Ayyi Saji operated. The officer was put under surveillance to collect evidence against him,” said the intelligence officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp