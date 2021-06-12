STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Artsea twist to waste

Indo-Italian duo Giovanni Allegrini and Sampda Mago are on a mission to help the marine ecosystem by upcycling oceanic waste

Published: 12th June 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By  Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Inspiration to create can strike you at any time. For artist couple, Giovanni Allegrini and Sampda Mago, that moment of serendipity came during a casual evening stroll at the Varkala beach. They ended up picking the waste lying on the beach. The impact of man-made waste including plastic on the sea, marine pollution, insensitivity of humankind — it all hit them at that point. This was the birth of their campaign ‘Artseawaste’, which urges people to find beauty in the discarded and turn even waste into art. 

Gio and Sampda, also known as Allemagoart, have been travelling across the country and working as full-time artists for a year now. Gio, an Italian and Sampda, a Delhiite met in Himachal Pradesh last December. They clicked, in terms of ideologies and interests, so the duo decided to travel and create together.

“Our art venture ‘Allemagoart’ makes murals of clients who share our vision and values, and taste in digital art, graphic design and traditional art. We spent four months in Himachal, borrowing inspiration from nature and culture, focusing on personal growth. It was after moving to Kerala that we decided to take up the eco-friendly cause,” says Gio and Sampda, who have been in Varkala for three months.

SMALL CHANGES
Every evening, the duo would reminisce about nature, sitting on the Varkala beach. “Unfortunately, a lot of waste would wash up. One evening, while walking on the beach, we ended up picking some of them and made an artwork ‘The Lost Hostels’, at a backpacker hostel in Varkala. When we realised the potential of upcycled art made from ocean waste, we started doing more of it,” he says.

Discarded plastic bottles and containers, shoes, clothes — everything goes through metamorphosis and becomes art. “We mix wall enamel with stainers and add them to different colours before applying it. The waste added on the wall is usually tied or wrapped but is also nailed in some cases. We use fishing nets, fishing wires, parts of boats, tyres, a surfboard, bottles and many shoes,” shares the artists.

Join the causea
You can join Gio and Sampda on their mission to help the oceans. Participate over Facebook or Instagram:- pick up waste (from the beach if possible)- make art with it - use the hashtag #artseawaste & tag at @allemagoart.
The waste materials don’t need to be collected only from the seashore alone. One can make art with single-use plastic available at home, thereby preventing that from eventually ending up in the ocean, say the artists.

Local impact
The duo aims to educate people on the impact tourism-related waste has on local communities as well. They have completed two murals so far using waste collected from Varkala beach — one at The Lost Hostels and another at a restaurant called God’s Own Country Kitchen. The artists have also done two murals in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp