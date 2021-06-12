STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dream come true

City-based singer Gayathry Rajiv is over the moon about her recent video call with A R Rahman 

By  Aishwarya Prabhakaran 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Gayathry Rajiv, an MTech student at IIT Bhubaneshwar, is living the dream. She has caught the attention of Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman. Her song has made it to the top 10 of the #99songscoverstar contest announced by the maestro on social media. She sang a cover of the song Seemanthapoo.

“I never thought I would be selected. While preparing for the virtual meet, I had taught myself everything I was going to ask A R Rahman. But the moment I saw him on the screen, I turned numb! It was truly a fangirl moment,” said Gayathry.

Meeting the idol was encouraging for her. “Being recognised by the legend himself is a blessing. He remembered our names and the songs we sang. That feeling of knowing that such a legend remembers you, is extraordinary,” beams the 24-years-old. Gayathry is thrilled to collaborate with Rahman.

Gayathry’s special voice has gathered applause in the past too. When Shreya Goshal started an online challenge named #Ananamorechallenge asking artists to recreate one of her songs, she loved Gayathry’s version and reposted it on her official Instagram handle. “Shreya is my favourite singer and being recognised by her makes me feel blessed,” says the student. 

Also, a contestant of Super 4’s, a music reality show, Gayathry gets her interest in music from her mother Soni Rajiv. Gayathry is being trained in Carnatic music since she was six years old. She has been learning Hindustani music for a year now.

