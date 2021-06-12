Four more tribals test Covid positive in Kuttampuzha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The health department conducted a mass testing drive at three tribal colonies located in Kuttampuzha forest area on Friday in which four people tested positive. A team comprising officials from the departments of health, forest, tribal welfare, revenue and representatives of Kuttampuzha panchayat conducted the mass testing drive in Variyam, Meenkulam and Mappilapara tribal colonies.The team collected samples from 224 persons for RT-PCR test and conducted antigen tests on eight people.

The four tribals who tested positive in the antigen test were shifted to hospital on Friday evening. The testing drive was conducted after there was a super spread at Kunchipara tribal colony where 212 people tested positive. There were five doctors, four nurses and nine junior health inspectors in the health team.