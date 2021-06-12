New-found hope for NH-85

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

It’s been a 30-year wait for more than 100 families in Tripunithura since pieces of their land were identified for the Tripunithura bypass project. They have gone through harrowing experiences with no option to construct a building or mortgage their property. They are now pinning their hopes on the four-laning of National Highway 85’s Kochi-Munnar-Theni stretch.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has incorporated the areas acquired for Tripunithura bypass in the new project. “We have been living through years of uncertainty after the Tripunithura bypass project was shelved over legal issues. The project was started when my grandfather was alive but it has been stalled all these years. Three generations of my family have faced hardships because of the project. As it gets finally incorporated in the NH widening, we hope that the issue will be resolved once and for all,” said Geevarghese A, a resident along the stretch.

The Tripunithura bypass action council which has been in the forefront to make the bypass stretch incorporated in the new project is hoping that the final alignment will give more clarity to the public. “There are many families who had surrendered land for the Thripunithura bypass had been struggling a lot after their properties were frozen for the project over three decades. It was incorporated in the new alignment after the council took the issue up with the Prime Minister’s Office. We are eagerly waiting to know the revised alignment. The Mattakuzhi-Mamala-Thiruvankulam stretch will be crucial for us and we are expecting a humane approach from NHAI officials,” said Alias A V, president of the action council

Compensation to come through

Officials of NHAI clarified that adequate compensation will be provided to the residents before commencing the works. “We are taking a special effort to incorporate the land acquired for Tripunithura bypass into NH85 widening. As part of the alignment of the greenfield corridor, we will take over the acquired land as well. The fresh notification is under process and the government has appointed a land acquisition officer. Once the competitive authority comes into existence, we will be able to fast-track the land acquisition,” said an NHAI official.

The officials are upbeat about completing the preparatory works by the year-end. “As the stretch involves densely populated areas and forest patches, it will take a while to complete the process. Though the preparatory works will take a hit due to Covid-related delays, we are hoping to wrap up the preliminary procedures by the end of this year,” said the official.

LAND ACQUISITION OFFICE OPENED

The revenue department recently set up the special tahsildar’s office based in Idukki for the land acquisition for NH85’s Kochi-Munnar-Theni stretch. The order was issued on May 14 aimed at fast-tracking the project along with the six-laning of Thiruvananthapuram-Kottarakkara-Kottayam-Angamaly section of SH1 and NH183.

PUTHENCRUZ-KUNDANNOOR STRETCH

The NHAI officials have also pointed out that the proposed Kundannoor-Angamaly bypass which is expected to run parallel to NH85 from Puthencruz to Kundannoor will be considered while charting out the final alignment. “The DPR is being prepared for Angamaly-Kundannoor bypass and its alignment is yet to be finalised. The destination points of both NH85 and NH544 are different. Still, the bypass may not cross the new greenfield highway at Puthencruz. We will chalk out a plan after finalising the alignment of both projects,” said the NHAI official.