Panel comes to rescue of elderly woman, 80, living in toilet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An 80-year-old woman, who was forced to live in a bathroom for days, was finally rescued by Kerala Women’s Commission on Friday. Saramma, of Punnayath, Kurupampady, has been living in the bathroom on the premises of her house for the last few days after her son demolished her house.

As per the woman’s complaint, her son demolished the house after shifting her to an old-age home convincing her that it was a temporary arrangement and she would be brought back to her home after two months.

But when the woman returned, she couldn’t find her house as it was demolished and she started living in the bathroom situated on the premises. Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a team of officials from the Commission reached the spot and intervened in the issue on behalf of the woman, who requested that the Commission should direct her son to take care of her.