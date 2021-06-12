STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police plan drive to nab absconders in cases of violence against women

Move comes following flat rape case; several women have registered complaints of violence

Domestic violence

By Toby Antony
KOCHI: Following the sensational rape and brutal toruture of a woman in an apartment  for over a month, the police have decided to launch a special drive to nab absconders in cases of violence against women in Kochi. Speaking to TNIE, City Police Commissioner C Nagaraju said after the apartment rape case came to light, several women approached the police with complaints  of violence they had faced.

In the apartment rape case, police were  blamed for failing to arrest accused Martin Joseph for more than a month after the victim lodged a complaint. Finally, the police  nabbed him from Thrissur  in a  planned operation on Thursday.  “One good thing  is that several women have come forward to lodge complaints on the violence they had faced from their partners. In the last two-three days, we  received several such complaints in Kochi. We will carry out investigation  and take action against the offenders as fast as possible,” Nagaraju said.

The city commissioner will call a review meeting and evaluate the progress of investigation in cases registered under Section 376 of IPC (rape) in all police stations in the city. “In incidents in which FIRs have already been registered, we will launch a special drive soon. Priority will be given to cases registered under Section  376 in which  violence is also reported. The persons who have allegedly been involved in such cases and have absconded will be tracked down. We are in the process of collecting details  about the fugitives,” he said.

The Special Branch, the  intelligence wing of Kerala Police, is also collecting information from police stations in which the accused in rape cases are yet to be arrested.  “Our officials attached to each police station have been  given the direction to collect the details of persons involved in  such cases. Useful inputs will be given to the local police to help them track down the culprits,” an official said. 

As per  the recent police data, 3,711 cases of crimes  against women were reported in the state in the first quarter of 2021. These include 627 rape and 1,038 molestation cases and 863  cases of cruelty by husband and relatives till March this year. In the entire 2020, 12,659 cases of crimes against women were reported including 1,807 rape cases. 

