Checks intensified to enforce weekend lockdown restrictions

After a short interval, the police have begun stringent checks and punitive steps against Covid-19 protocol violators with the two-day additional enhanced restrictions which commenced on Saturday.

Kochi witnessed heavy traffic on Friday following the easing of restrictions (Photo | EPS/Arun Angela)

KOCHI: After a short interval, the police have begun stringent checks and punitive steps against Covid-19 protocol violators with the two-day additional enhanced restrictions which commenced on Saturday. The police enhanced inspections at all entry points to the city. Enhanced restrictions were imposed on Saturday and will continue on Sunday. On these days, take away parcels are not allowed from hotels. Home delivery of food is permitted. Construction activities following strict social distancing norms are allowed.

In Kochi city, 170 cases have been registered under Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance for flouting lockdown protocols. 283 persons were booked for not wearing masks and 360 persons were booked for not maintaining social distancing norms. Besides, 360 vehicles were seized during the inspections until 4 pm on Saturday. 

In Ernakulam rural police limits, 187 cases were registered and 35 persons were arrested for flouting Covid-19 protocol. 365 vehicles also have been seized. Police said that 1187 persons were booked for not maintaining social distancing norms and 769 persons were booked for not wearing masks. The police had relaxed enforcement activities following lockdown relaxation earlier.Houses with positive cases and primary contacts have been sealed. No one from containment zones will be allowed to leave or work. 

