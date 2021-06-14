STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dip in Covid-19 caseload gives hospitals in Ernakulam district a breather

Serious cases requiring ICU, ventilator facility come down, say officials; availability of ICU beds increases in district.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Health authorities in Ernakulam district can take a breather, thanks to the recent decline in the daily Covid-19 caseload. The past week also witnessed a subsequent drop in number of patients being admitted to hospitals and medical institutions. As per official figures, the number of Covid patients relying on private hospitals was over 3,000 in early May, which fell to 1,200 as on Sunday. According to doctors, this had significantly de-stressed private as well as government sector hospitals.

“The number of Covid patients brought in has come down to two or three, which was at six-seven or even more some days. Proportion of ICU beds lying vacant has also gone up. As a result, we are able to spare 5-8 beds including ICU beds for other emergencies,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a Kochi-based pulmonologist. 

When the second wave peaked in early May, almost all ICU and ventilator facilities at private hospitals were full, which forced Covid patients to move to nearby districts including Kottayam and Thrissur. The active cases which stood at 58,379 on May 5 came down to 15,368 on Sunday.

Health officials are relieved that the serious cases requiring ICU facility has come down in the district. This TPR in the district is yet to come under 10 per cent. District Surveillance Officer Dr S Sreedevi said, “Patients requiring ICU beds have also come down in the past few weeks. Now, we are well prepared to handle any sudden surge. There are more ICU and ventilator facilities vacant at hospitals to cater to Covid patients.”

1,088 new Covid cases in dist; 2,332 get cured 

Kochi: The district on Sunday reported 1,088 new Covid cases, including 7 health workers and 10 migrant labourers. The sources of infection of 25 persons could not be traced.  The test positivity rate (TPR)  stood at 10.04%. Besides, 2,332 patients recovered from the viral infection on the day. As on Sunday, there are 15,396 active patients. A total of 10,684 patients are being treated for Covid at their homes and 1,129 patients being treated at various hospitals.

