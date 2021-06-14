STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi corporation distributes over 2 lakh free food packets in 51 days

Institutions such as the Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan and Rotary International made contributions to the initiative. 

Published: 14th June 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

P Rajeeve, before he became industries minister, joining Mayor M Anilkumar and team in packing food packets for Covid patients | file pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The free food distribution centre initiated for Covid patients and run by the city corporation in collaboration with Ernakulam Karayogam completed 51 days at TDM hall. The centre was concluded on Sunday with the Covid caseload showing a dip in recent days.

A total of 2,00,014 food parcels were distributed in 51 days.

The initiative saw no money spent from the municipal fund with several organisations and individuals contributing in finances and resources, said a release published from the mayor’s office. From the very beginning, P Ramachandran, secretary of the Ernakulam Karayogam helped to take forward the initiative. Later, K M Ashraf, leader of headload workers’ union also joined forces. In addition, the headload workers from the city volunteered in delivering food at Covid patients’ homes.  

Student police under the leadership of Ernakulam Nanma Foundation also chipped in to help with distributing food. Two autorickshaws of Tukxi, a city-based auto ride-hailing app also lend services in delivering the packed food.Institutions such as the Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan and Rotary International made contributions to the initiative. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kochi free food packets
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp