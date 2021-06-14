Kochi corporation distributes over 2 lakh free food packets in 51 days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The free food distribution centre initiated for Covid patients and run by the city corporation in collaboration with Ernakulam Karayogam completed 51 days at TDM hall. The centre was concluded on Sunday with the Covid caseload showing a dip in recent days.

A total of 2,00,014 food parcels were distributed in 51 days.

The initiative saw no money spent from the municipal fund with several organisations and individuals contributing in finances and resources, said a release published from the mayor’s office. From the very beginning, P Ramachandran, secretary of the Ernakulam Karayogam helped to take forward the initiative. Later, K M Ashraf, leader of headload workers’ union also joined forces. In addition, the headload workers from the city volunteered in delivering food at Covid patients’ homes.

Student police under the leadership of Ernakulam Nanma Foundation also chipped in to help with distributing food. Two autorickshaws of Tukxi, a city-based auto ride-hailing app also lend services in delivering the packed food.Institutions such as the Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan and Rotary International made contributions to the initiative.