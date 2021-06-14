Unidentified body found on railway track near Elamakkara

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Body of an unidentified 27-year-old man was found on the railway track near Elamakkara around 5 am on Thursday. Police suspect the man was hit by a moving train. The body is now kept in the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

The deceased is fair complexioned and is 156 cm tall. No identification papers were found on him. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Those who get any information on the victim should contact Elamakkara police station.