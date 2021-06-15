Ernakulam admn all set to fight third Covid wave

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the third wave of the pandemic imminent, the district administration is taking measures to launch extensive programmes formulated at the local self-government body level to prevent and fight the third wave. The Covid review meeting chaired by District Collector S Suhas on Monday decided to increase the number of beds in paediatric wards in hospitals.

“All the government hospitals are directed to increase the number of beds, including those in the ICU in paediatric wards. The hospitals should inform the district health officials regrading the arrangements in the coming weeks,” said a health official.

Meanwhile, in regions with high TPR, which come under the local self- government bodies, special Covid tests will be conducted to bring down the TPR. At the meeting, Mayor M Anil Kumar asked the police to remove the barricades from the byroads in various regions as the corporation divisions are no longer containment zones.