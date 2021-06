By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Monday reported 977 new Covid cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) in the district came down below 10 per cent for the first time after the lockdown was imposed last month. On Monday, the TPR stood at 9 per cent.

The sources of infection of 11 persons remained unknown. The newly infected also include eight health workers and 10 migrant labourers. Meanwhile, 1,771 Covid patients recovered from the illness. At present, the district has 14,555 active Covid cases.