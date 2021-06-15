STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fishing sheds on beaches used for other activities: Lakshadweep administration

The proceedings were initiated under the provisions of the Laccadive Minicoy and Amindivi Islands Land Revenue and Tenancy Regulation. 

Published: 15th June 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshadweep

Representational image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Lakshadweep administration on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that there have been instances of sheds constructed on beach sides in government land being used for activities other than fishing-related purposes. It also added that indiscriminate construction of sheds and occupation of government property at several places on the seashore cannot be permitted. The affidavit was filed in response to a petition filed by a few Kavaratti residents against the administration’s decision to demolish their sheds along the seashore.

The administration made it clear that the petitioners do not have any legally tenable right to occupy the government land and to construct sheds. It is conscious of the necessity to provide sufficient facilities for the fishermen. An exclusive area of about 5700 square metres is proposed to be set aside to provide facilities to the fishermen. 

In the interest of the balanced development of the island and for beautification of the beaches, providing a special area for fishermen and their activities is essential. Setting up exclusive facilities for the fishermen in the specifically allotted area is already in contemplation.

Therefore, the eviction drive undertaken by the revenue department is not resulting in a denial of facilities for fishing-related activities but only in relocating of such activities to an exclusive area which will be identified and provided soon, the administration said.The proceedings were initiated under the provisions of the Laccadive Minicoy and Amindivi Islands Land Revenue and Tenancy Regulation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshadweep Kerala High Court
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp