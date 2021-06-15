Fishing sheds on beaches used for other activities: Lakshadweep administration

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Lakshadweep administration on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that there have been instances of sheds constructed on beach sides in government land being used for activities other than fishing-related purposes. It also added that indiscriminate construction of sheds and occupation of government property at several places on the seashore cannot be permitted. The affidavit was filed in response to a petition filed by a few Kavaratti residents against the administration’s decision to demolish their sheds along the seashore.

The administration made it clear that the petitioners do not have any legally tenable right to occupy the government land and to construct sheds. It is conscious of the necessity to provide sufficient facilities for the fishermen. An exclusive area of about 5700 square metres is proposed to be set aside to provide facilities to the fishermen.

In the interest of the balanced development of the island and for beautification of the beaches, providing a special area for fishermen and their activities is essential. Setting up exclusive facilities for the fishermen in the specifically allotted area is already in contemplation.

Therefore, the eviction drive undertaken by the revenue department is not resulting in a denial of facilities for fishing-related activities but only in relocating of such activities to an exclusive area which will be identified and provided soon, the administration said.The proceedings were initiated under the provisions of the Laccadive Minicoy and Amindivi Islands Land Revenue and Tenancy Regulation.