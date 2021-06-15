Lockdown woes: Desperate effort to stay afloat for this boat driver from Kochi

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Like most channels of the transport sector, boats and ferries are suffering due to the pandemic and lockdown. Most of them spent heavy sum for the repair, while few were so badly damaged that they had to be abandoned. The tourism boat businesses has been in trouble ever since the 2020 lockdown, says Babu, a boat driver from Mulathuruthy. He is one among 500 boat drivers and ‘sranks’ (caretaker of the boat who looks after technical glitches) who ferry tourists and take them on cruises at Marine Drive.

“The repair cost us more than Rs 3 lakh per boat, and all of that has gone to waste now because of this second lockdown. When the boats are not used, the engine turns defunct and develops cracks and holes. The wooden boats also suffer similar damages. All the 300 boats are now docked on land,” said Babu.

Babu is the breadwinner of his five-member family which includes his elderly parents. Since the lockdown is getting extended indefinitely, he is considering going for other odd jobs.

“A young driver from our team was offered a daily wage job. I discouraged him saying the lockdown will end soon. He is in dire poverty now, with a wife and two small children. Last time, during a similar crisis, Rs 430 crore was allocated to support us. However, the banks are demanding land or property for Rs 1.25 lakh loans to repair the boats,” Babu added.

LOCKDOWN DIARIES

Our state has been reeling under lockdown for weeks now. The government and police department may have their reasons for closing doors on many people’s lives and livelihoods, but that doesn’t make the trouble go away. Everyday, in this space, TNIE zooms into the life of one of us, beaten down by the pandemic-induced restrictions.