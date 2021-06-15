STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister Mohamed Riyas promises tourism and infra development in Ernakulam

The minister began by visiting Fort Kochi, one of the prime tourist spots in the district.

Published: 15th June 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas visiting the Thangalam-Kakkanad bypass site on Monday. MLAs P V Sreenijan and Antony John are also seen | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tourism and Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas on Monday promised to chart out projects for the development of tourism sector and infrastructure in the district. He visited various parts of the district to evaluate issues related to tourism and infrastructure. 

The minister began by visiting Fort Kochi, one of the prime tourist spots in the district. He saw for himself the threat to tourism infrastructure posed by  sea erosion. “We will convene a special meeting to discuss the issues in Fort Kochi. Once the Covid-19 cases come down, we will take necessary steps for tourism development here. The vaccination of people associated with the tourism sector will be fast-tracked,” he said.

Fort Kochi MLA, K J Maxi, who accompanied the minister, drew his attention to pending projects like the floating art gallery and modern toilet complex. He also took stock of other tourism facilities in the district. “All support will be given for tourism infrastructure development and pending projects will be completed without  further delays,” the minister said.

Later, Riyas visited Manakkadavu bridge to take a first-hand look at  the proposed Thankalam-Kakkanad bypass road. According to him, a meeting comprising all agencies and public representatives will be convened this month itself for clearing all the hurdles related to the bypass road project.The works minister, who also took stock of infrastructure development in the Piravom assembly constituency, announced that the Padavetipalam bridge  in the constituency will be reconstructed under the LDF government’s 100 days programme. Currently, vehicles towards one direction alone can pass through the bridge at a time, owing to its narrowness. 

In the afternoon, Riyas visited Sree Sankara Bridge in Kalady which had developed cracks recently. He observed that traffic block is another issue faced by motorists on the Kalady stretch of  the MC Road.  According to the minister, a lasting solution to the issue will be found on an urgent basis after discussions with stakeholders.

