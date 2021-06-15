STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Smaller private hospitals in Kerala fear poor turnout for Covid vaccine

The facilities fear even if they start inoculation drives, people may not turn up because the vaccines are free at govt hospitals.

Published: 15th June 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The facilities fear even if they start inoculation drives, people may not turn up because the vaccines are free at govt hospitals .They want the state government to make vaccines available to them free of cost

Ramping up vaccination is going to be key to reduce the impact of the third wave of the pandemic. According to experts, small and private hospitals will play a key role in increasing inoculation coverage in the state. However, a large number of private hospitals are hesitant to kick off vaccination drives fearing poor turnout.  

The Centre has allotted a 25 per cent vaccination quota for the private sector but in Kerala, many private hospitals are yet to start Covid vaccination. According to Kerala Private Hospitals Association (KPHA), the high rates for vaccines in private hospitals may discourage the public from approaching them, while the same dose is available free of cost in government hospitals. As per the national statistics, of the 1.71 crore doses allotted to the private sector, only 22 lakh (17%) have been utilised. 

Experts opine that vaccination in the private sector should be increased to cover the target population at least in the next three months. Since the launch of vaccination on January 16, Kerala has vaccinated 25.16 per cent of its population as of June 12.  

Fear of low demand
Kerala Private Hospital Association (KPHA) has demanded the state government to pay for the private quota and provide vaccines free of cost to the private sector with a service charge of `100-`150. “Livelihoods have been hit and the public cannot afford to pay for two doses. For a family of four, eight doses of vaccine would cost a huge sum. The slow offtake in the private sector runs the risk of Kerala losing a sizable share of the 25% private sector allocation from the Centre,” Dr E K Ramachandran, state treasurer of KPHA.

He said the government has provisioned a budgetary allocation of Rs 1,000 crore and mobilised funds by vaccine challenge to provide free vaccination to the public. The KPHA has submitted a memorandum to the state government to make vaccines available free of cost in the private sector or make them available at subsidised rates of `300-`350 (inclusive of service charges). “The government should optimally utilise the now idle private sector which comprises 60% of the healthcare infrastructure in the state,” Ramachandran added.  

Vaccination status (as of June 12)
Total doses administered: 1,11,64,895
First dose given: 89,28,702
Second dose given: 22,36,193

NGO PARTICIPATION
The IMA (Indian Medical Association) has recommended mass vaccination drives with the participation of NGOs and other service organisations to expedite vaccination. According to IMA, vaccination of the maximum population is the only way to prevent an aggressive third wave. Experts are recommending the vaccination of 1.5 lakh to four lakh people per day. “We have submitted a proposal to the state government expressing interest to maximise the reach by conducting mass vaccination drives. The idea is to tie up with NGOs and private service organisations to organise the drives. We will provide the resources for the same,” said IMA state secretary P Gopikumar. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private hospitals Covid vaccine COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp