STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Through the universe’s secrets

Poet and novelist Benjamin Alire Sáenz opened the beautiful world of Texas teens Ari and Dante around nine years ago

Published: 15th June 2021 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Benjamin Alire Saenz

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was that time again in fifteen-year-old Ari’s life — summer. It comes with many changes. For one, he can always wear his favourite T-shirt, a birthday gift from his father, though it is torn.  Aristotle and Dante Discover The Secrets of the Universe is a book that no one can hate, for the sheer positivity between its lines.

In the hands of writer Benjamin Alire Sáenz, the two teenage boys from El Paso, Texas, come alive in the sweltering Texas summer. It is also simultaneously a love story with roots of deep friendship and family, and a journey to one’s own culture, body and sexuality. In rhythmic poetic prose, Alire Sáenz shows us the becoming of two sweet teenagers.

Dante is a dreamer, is sensitive. He loves and breathes poems. Ari is riddled with self-doubt and has a hard time articulating his words. Their families are also different. Dante comes from a loving family while Ari’s family prefers to hide everything under the rug. Ari’s brother is in jail, and he still doesn’t know why. His father suffers from PTSD after returning from the Vietnam War, another thing they never talk about.

They become friends, have fights, finds love and discover the secrets of the universe. It wasn’t easy for two Mexican boys to find love in Texas. It was difficult for Alire Sáenz, the poet and novelist, to let go of these two characters too. After nine years, he has announced the sequel to his seminal novel. The book, Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World will release this fall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp