25 more die as Ernkulam reports 1,702 fresh Covid cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Tuesday reported 1,702 new Covid cases and 2,027 recoveries, even as 25 more patients succumbed to the disease. With this, the number of active cases in the district stood at 14,150. As per the medical bulletin, the areas with the highest number of cases are Valakom (103), Thrikkakara (76), Elamkunnapuzha (55), Chellanam (53), Tripunithura (53) and Maradu (47).

Meanwhile, a mass testing drive has been launched on war footing, as part of which 700 people in Udayamperoor and 400 in Kumbalangi were tested. The vaccination drive for those living on the streets will begin at 10am on Wednesday at Town Hall.