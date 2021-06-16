Covid patient dies by suicide in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 33-year-old patient who was admitted to the Covid Second-Line Treatment Centre (CSLTC) at Manjummal near Eloor allegedly died by suicide on the premises of the centre on Monday. The deceased is Midhun Das of Neerikode.

The CSLTC authorities found him hanging around 2am. Sources said that he ended his life by hanging with a cloth inside a room near a bathroom at the centre. Police said depression might have prompted the man to take the extreme step. The body was handed over to his relatives after conducting postmortem examination and the cremation was held as per Covid protocol.