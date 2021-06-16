STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Green traditions

This contemporary home in Payyoli near Kozhikode, blends nature, sustainable living and the grandeur of Kerala architecture from the past

Published: 16th June 2021 05:57 AM

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: When Mr Mehaboob Ayani decided to move to his native village, Payyoli in Kerala, he wanted to live in a home that would reflect the state’s unique culture and tradition. Principal architect Nikhil Mohan and creative director Shabna Nikhil of Thought Parallels Architecture, known for the contemporary, sustainable take on traditional architecture, read his mind and gave life to the 10,000 square feet abode that infuses the traditional Malabar tharavadu with sloping roofs.

“To blend both, a sloping roof was included. But the details of the roof are slightly different. We have tried a combination of wood and steel,” says Nikhil Mohan.The house summons nature to it with the lush green courtyards. The outdoors also have lush green plants. “We have tried to incorporate dialogue between the landscape and the architecture. Inclusion of the indoor courtyards in the family living space has created a graceful environment within the house,” says the duo. 

The minimalist lavish residential space has Kota stone flooring. “Kotas are indigenous stones. Since the frugal ones are not made from synthetic, it is good for the feet also,” adds Nikhil. The home features five bedrooms, a formal living-dining space, a family living-dining space, a kitchen, and covered parking. The communal space and private space are distinguished as Ayani’s were particular about having two living spaces- formal space- to entertain the guests, and informal living space designed for the family members to lounge and have quality time. The house is also self-sufficient. Solar panels and rainwater harvesting tanks have been included to promote sustainable practices. 

Formal living-dining space
The communal space is a double-height structure with a wooden ceiling. The small dining space is separated from the seating area with a large burnt orange colour buffet unit. The interior features luxurious leather sofas that have been sourced from Natuzzi, Poltrona, BoConcept, and MDF Italia. The hanging lights are from Flos. 

Informal living-dining space
“We wanted the family living space to be warm and cosy. Not many colours have been added to the interiors. The green-toned leather sofa complements the landscape on either side of the living space and the Kota flooring,” says Shabna. The luminous living space consists of tropical foliage on either side that extends into the dining space. The room also features a marble-top dining table. 

Entrance
There are three entrances to the house. The central entrance can be used by the guests. One on the left side opens to the formal area. The right side entrance is made for the family members to access their respective bedrooms without passing through the living space. A wooden louvred screen is placed at the elevation. The vertical louvres provide ventilation and privacy.

Master bedroom
The master bedroom features a double roof ceiling. The air conditions in the room are concealed. The bedroom attaches itself to a balcony which opens to the front yard view of the house. To bring a distinction between the sitting area and the bed space, Kota matte and polished stones have been used. The colour of the fabric of the curtain is purposely placed to match with the burnt orange leather headboard. 

